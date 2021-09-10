From rusted to running, Gqeberha mechanic brings automotive heritage to roads
Classic car enthusiast bringing iconic VW models back to life
Just in time for Spring, during the post-world war era that is, the first iconic VW Beetle rolled off the production line in Kariega.
And while pristine examples of one of the world’s most recognisable cars were commonplace for many years after the first was manufactured on August 31 in 1955, nowadays most are rotting in backyards and remembered as “good ol’ days”...
