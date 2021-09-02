End of the road for the Mazda3 Sedan in SA

Mazda SA announced on Thursday that it has taken the decision to run out existing stock on the Mazda3 Sedan. This is due to the decline of the medium-size sedan segment over the last few years with local motorists instead favouring compact crossovers and SUVs.

Mazda SA says it has extended its available line-up in the crossover and SUV segment over the past years, and will continue to do so going forward. The company also confirmed that the Mazda3 Hatch will remain part of its vehicle line-up for the foreseeable future.