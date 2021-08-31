Ford lets loose new 2021 Ranger Raptor Special Edition

Ford has revealed its new and ultra-exclusive Ranger Raptor Special Edition.

Available in "Sea Grey", "Frozen White", "'Blue Lightning" or "Agate Black", this flagship double-cab bakkie hits the asphalt with distinctive twin matte black racing stripes (edged with red contrast lines) applied to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate.

Other neat touches include red front tow hooks and an integrated black sports hoop derived from the Ranger Wildtrak. The wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and signature Ford-embossed radiator grille are also finished in matte black. As seen on the Ranger Thunder, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition benefits from a lockable Mountain Top black roller shutter designed to keep your load-bed cargo safe.