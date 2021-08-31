Ford lets loose new 2021 Ranger Raptor Special Edition
Ford has revealed its new and ultra-exclusive Ranger Raptor Special Edition.
Available in "Sea Grey", "Frozen White", "'Blue Lightning" or "Agate Black", this flagship double-cab bakkie hits the asphalt with distinctive twin matte black racing stripes (edged with red contrast lines) applied to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate.
Other neat touches include red front tow hooks and an integrated black sports hoop derived from the Ranger Wildtrak. The wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and signature Ford-embossed radiator grille are also finished in matte black. As seen on the Ranger Thunder, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition benefits from a lockable Mountain Top black roller shutter designed to keep your load-bed cargo safe.
Step inside the cabin and you will discover this limited-edition Raptor ups the style ante with red stitching for the steering wheel, instrument panel and door cards. Standard high-grain leather seats are designed to be comfortable and supportive while a model-specific "Raceway Grey" instrument panel finisher adds a further shot of exclusivity.
The Ranger Raptor Special Edition adopts the same Ford Performance chassis as the standard model as well as the bespoke suspension system that utilises aluminium double wishbones up front and a multi-link setup at the rear. Damping duties are taken care of by specially developed FOX shock absorbers with unique "Position Sensitive Damping" that moderates damping forces in response to changing driving conditions. Finally, to ensure optimal grip across loose surfaces, Ford has fitted General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres.
Under the bonnet of the Ranger Raptor Special Edition resides a 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine developing 157kW and 500Nm worth or torque. It comes paired exclusively to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Also standard is Ford's "Terrain Management System" that enables drivers to tackle a wider range of off-road terrains and driving scenarios.
The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition will be built in limited numbers and is expected to launch in the final quarter of 2021. Pricing will be announced closer to that time.