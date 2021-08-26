2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible arrives in SA
The Lexus LC 500 Convertible has touched down in Mzansi just in time for spring.
The drop-top version of the formidable LC 500 Coupé that was first launched locally in 2017, this hair-ruffling sportster is equipped with a lightweight folding cloth roof that automatically stows safely out of sight in 15 seconds and at speeds of up to 50km/h.
This is no doubt something you'll be doing often so as to better savour the sonic fury of that 5.0-litre normally aspirated V8 petrol engine that belts out 351kW at 7,100rpm and 540Nm at 4,800rpm. Mated to a recently retuned 10-speed automatic transmission, Lexus claims that these numbers will see the LC 500 Convertible sprint to 100km/h in just 4.7 seconds and onwards to a maximum speed of 290km/h. Best you hold on to your wigs.
However, should you wish to take a more leisurely pace you'll be pleased to know that the LC 500 Convertible offers the same levels of cabin refinement as the Coupé, thanks to model-specific sound deadening. There's also Active Noise Control that combines sound insulation and absorption techniques to help prevent harshness from entering the cabin.
Speaking of which, the luxurious interior of the LC 500 Convertible comes equipped with a bespoke Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system that adjusts the temperature whether the top is raised or lowered. This is thanks to the Lexus Climate Concierge with Upper Body Heating which automatically manages the air conditioner, seat heaters, neck heaters and steering-wheel heater to ensure the cabin is comfortable.
Also forming part of the numerous standard features is a 13-speaker Mark Levinson Sound System, adaptive cruise control, 10-way power-operated front seats, Drive Mode Select (with six modes) and a 10.3-inch multimedia screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
To ensure that the LC 500 Convertible handles with the same prowess as its Coupé sibling, Lexus engineers bolted in rigid yet lightweight front, centre and rear bracing supports, a rear suspension tower brace plus a shear panel. Other enhancements include lighter forged-aluminium suspension components, a hollow rear stabiliser bar, rear performance damper, adaptive variable suspension and active cornering assist. The 21-inch forged-alloy wheels are clad with staggered rubber: 245/40 front and 275/35 rear.
In terms of pricing the new 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible will set you back R2,345,500. This includes an impressive seven-year/105,000km warranty and full maintenance plan.
- TimesLIVE Motoring attended the official press launch in Mpumalanga this week so click back soon to read our driving impressions.