WATCH | Netflix releases trailer for Michael Schumacher documentary

Netflix has released its official trailer for Schumacher — an intimate documentary detailing the life and career of legendary German F1 driver Michael Schumacher.

Fully supported by his family, the film features rare interviews and previously undisclosed archival footage and draws a sensitive yet critical portrait of the seven-time world champion.

Directed by Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech, the documentary explores the many facets that made and define this complex athlete and accompanies him on his meteoric rise in this challenging and dangerous sport which is followed by millions worldwide.

Schumacher will release globally on Netflix on September 1 2021.