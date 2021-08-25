Jaguar introduces new XF R-Dynamic Black model
The sporty new 2021 Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black is available in Mzansi. Based on the XF R-Dynamic S, this menacing newcomer is fitted with a standard Black Pack that sees a gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps, side sills, radiator grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents and rear badges. Other features include privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, red brake calipers and gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels.
Step inside the cabin and you will discover it has been suitably jazzed-up with Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, bright metal pedals and a new mood lighting feature that offers a choice of 30 colours in place of the previous 10.
While the climate control system provides PM2.5 filtration to capture ultra-fine airborne particles and allergens, the current generation Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system will soon offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via an imminent software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.
In SA the R-Dynamic Black model, like all XF models, is powered by a choice of two 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines. Both engines are paired to a smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmissions with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.
The 147kW D200 diesel engine develops 150kW and 430Nm worth of torque — good enough for 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 235km/h. According to Jaguar it also returns a miserly 4.9l/100km across the combined cycle. Meanwhile the P250 petrol engine muscles out 184kW and 365Nm, which enables the XF to accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 250km/h.
Pricing for the new Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black is as follows:
D200: R1,122,000
P250: R1,118,600
Prices include VAT but exclude CO2 tax. All Jaguar vehicles come with a standard five-year/100,000km Jaguar Care Plan and warranty.