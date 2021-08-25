Jaguar introduces new XF R-Dynamic Black model

The sporty new 2021 Jaguar XF R-Dynamic Black is available in Mzansi. Based on the XF R-Dynamic S, this menacing newcomer is fitted with a standard Black Pack that sees a gloss black finish applied to the door mirror caps, side sills, radiator grille, grille surround, side window surrounds, fender vents and rear badges. Other features include privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof, red brake calipers and gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels.

Step inside the cabin and you will discover it has been suitably jazzed-up with Satin Charcoal Ash veneers, bright metal pedals and a new mood lighting feature that offers a choice of 30 colours in place of the previous 10.

While the climate control system provides PM2.5 filtration to capture ultra-fine airborne particles and allergens, the current generation Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system will soon offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via an imminent software-over-the-air (SOTA) update.