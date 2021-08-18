REVIEW | Hard-riding Mazda BT-50 falls short of competitors

The interior is definitely a step up from bakkies of old. The modern dashboard is clad in soft touch materials and features a seven-inch touchscreen in the centre, offering access to the infotainment system’s suite of features.

Android Auto and Apple Car Play are standard as well. Oddly, the screen features the same frame as the nine-inch screen one gets in the pricier trim levels. This leaves an exceptionally large bezel, putting one in mind of early colour screen mobile phones from the 2000s.

The cloth seats are comfortable and there aren’t any rattles or squeaks to speak of. A manual air-conditioner keeps the cabin cool. An oddity is the lack of a fuel range indicator on the on-board computer. Remote keyless-entry is said to be a standard feature on all new BT-50s, but the test vehicle’s key did not have this feature, or it did not work.

The 1.9-litre, turbocharged-diesel engine produces 110kW and 350Nm. It is a pretty basic engine, making little attempt to hide its clattery persona. The manual gearbox has a long-throw shifter that seems rather out of place in the leisure-focused market this bakkie is aimed at, where most people would prefer the automatic gearbox variant. First gear is incredibly short, and I often found myself pulling away in second gear.

The combination of the small capacity diesel engine and manual gearbox means that town driving is quite a labour-intensive process. It takes some stirring of the lever to keep the engine on the boil, with prominent boost lag. Out on the highway, driving at the legal speed limit necessitates switching between fifth and sixth gears to overtake and get up steeper gradients.