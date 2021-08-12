Five thrilling supercars you’ve probably never heard of

In Beverly Hills or Monaco you may find a McLaren or Lamborghini on just about every street corner.

Then there are unicorns that only a handful of the most well-heeled or well-connected people will ever get to experience.

They are limited-build rarities that make regular sports cars seem like supermarket specials and, unless you’re a dyed-in-the-Alcantara car fanatic, you’ve probably never heard of them.

With that, we present five supercars that may get even the most jaded Beverly Hills billionaires snapping selfies.

Koenigsegg Jesko

Successor to the Agera RS which until recently held the record for world’s fastest production car, the Jesko will be built in a limited run of 125 units by the Swedish firm.

Named for Jesko von Koenigsegg, father of company founder Christian von Koenigsegg, it will be made in high-downforce or low-drag Absolut configuration, the latter rumoured to be capable of more than 500km/h. Koenigsegg states that the Absolut will be the fastest car it will ever make.

Powering the Jesko is a twin-turbocharged 5.0l V8 engine that makes 950kW and 1,500Nm using regular fuel, and 1,195kW on ethanol. It has what is claimed to be the world’s fastest shifting gearbox, appropriately named Light Speed Transmission (LST).

Advanced aerodynamics offer 1,400kg of downforce in the standard version, dropping to 150kg in the Absolut with its huge rear wing removed.

Local orders for the Jesko are being taken by Daytona in Melrose Arch. Pricing in the US starts at about $3m (R44m).