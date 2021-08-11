REVIEW | 2021 Audi A3 has the makings of a segment leader

Meanwhile the flagship (for now) S3 sedan kicks off at R810,000. With that out of the way, we can discuss the interior.

It marks a radical departure from the straight surfaces and circular features of before. Audi has gone hexagon-intensive with the cabin of the new A3 – the ventilation slots for the air-conditioning put us in mind of the dashboard in the Lamborghini Urus. For the most part, tactile quality is of the expected Audi standard, but there is some evidence of cost-cutting. Certain sections that would have been of a soft-touch nature in the previous car are of a harder plastic grain now. At least the switch is not as blatant as it is in the smaller A1. But were you to examine an A3 and A4 in the showroom, you will note distinctions in textures.

The absence of a traditional gearstick creates space in the centre console. The job of cog-selection is done via an elegant metal sliver – but you can hear and feel the actuators directly beneath it doing their thing, finger-tipping between reverse, neutral and drive. Park has its own separate button. The transmission is an eight-speed, torque-converter automatic, while the more sophisticated dual-clutch with seven gears is offered in the 40 TFSI and S3. But buyers are unlikely to feel short-changed by the combination offered by the 35 TFSI.