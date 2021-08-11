New and improved BMW iX3 is headed for Mzansi

BMW has given its all-electric iX3 something of a spruce-up ahead of the model's official local launch at the beginning of 2022.

As to be expected, most of the notable changes are in the styling department where the new iX3 has been brought into line with the recently revamped X3 – the car upon which it is based.

It now wears a much slimmer set of headlamp clusters, larger front kidney grille, a newly sculpted front apron and 3D LED taillights. An M Sport package is also fitted as standard, which bolts on a set of 20-inch M aerodynamic alloy wheels plus adaptive LED headlights. BMW Laserlights are optional.

To differentiate itself from its petrol-powered sibling, the iX3 is equipped with model-specific BMW "i Blue" accents on the front and rear aprons as well as a blanked off grille.