New and improved BMW iX3 is headed for Mzansi
BMW has given its all-electric iX3 something of a spruce-up ahead of the model's official local launch at the beginning of 2022.
As to be expected, most of the notable changes are in the styling department where the new iX3 has been brought into line with the recently revamped X3 – the car upon which it is based.
It now wears a much slimmer set of headlamp clusters, larger front kidney grille, a newly sculpted front apron and 3D LED taillights. An M Sport package is also fitted as standard, which bolts on a set of 20-inch M aerodynamic alloy wheels plus adaptive LED headlights. BMW Laserlights are optional.
To differentiate itself from its petrol-powered sibling, the iX3 is equipped with model-specific BMW "i Blue" accents on the front and rear aprons as well as a blanked off grille.
From launch two equipment lines will be on offer. "Inspiring" includes metallic paintwork, adaptive suspension, automatic tailgate operation, a panoramic glass roof, electrically adjustable seats, a sport leather steering wheel, a storage package and a three zone automatic climate control system with pre-heating and pre-conditioning function.
"Impressive" adds a few more luxuries, including acoustic glazing, BMW Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and BMW IconicSounds Electric.
The new iX3 is juiced by a 80kWh high voltage battery that sends its power to a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle. According to BMW, this powertrain develops 210kW and 400Nm – enough to propel this sporty electric SUV to 100km/h in a claimed 6.8 seconds while top speed is limited to 180km/h. Maximum range on a single charge? You're looking at 460km in optimal conditions. The battery supports fast charging at a rate of up to 150kW, which means you can add around 100km of range in just 10 minutes.
Inside the cabin you can look forward to a fully digital screen grouping with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and an enlarged control display matching its dimensions. Other tweaks come in the form of a newly designed control panel on the centre console for the gear selector lever, BMW Controller, Start/Stop button and the buttons for the Driving Experience Control switch and parking brake. Sport seats upholstered in new Vernasca leather and Aluminium Rhombicle dark finish interior trim strips also come as standard.
Infotainment needs are taken care of by a BMW Live Cockpit Professional system. Fully compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it also offers BMW Maps and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. To ensure optimal safety in all driving conditions the iX3 comes bundled with a generous suite of active safety assistance systems. These include active cruise control with a stop-and-go function, automatic speed limit assist as well as steering and lane control. A rear parking camera also forms part of the standard package.
The new BMW iX3 will be available in SA from the first quarter of 2022. Pricing will confirmed closer to that time so watch this space for further details.