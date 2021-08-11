FIRST DRIVE | The 2021 VW Tiguan is a respectable steed

This car is quite the looker, especially with R-Line kit. Nightshade Blue, a metallic option, is an alluring colour choice. The most noticeable updates on the exterior of Tiguan are the redesigned bumpers, tweaked radiator grille with the new VW badge and revised LED headlight clusters. The R logo on the side of the car is also new and carries over to the rear, where it is placed under the VW badge, no longer on the bottom left side of the boot. The changes are enough to give the car a refreshed, sharper and overall more appealing feel and look. Add to the list of highlights a set of 19-inch Valencia alloys.

I’d decided that a road trip was in order, so off to Mpumalanga we went. The cabin seats five grown adults comfortably, although my two occupants at the rear appreciated the space with just a picnic basket between them. The cabin itself has also undergone a few changes. One attraction is the newly-designed multi-function steering wheel – best use those controls if you want to keep the infotainment screen free of fingerprints.

Most impressive for our self-nominated road DJ was the high-end Harman Kardon sound system, an optional extra valued at R11,400. It was well-suited to the distinctive acoustic subtleties of the amapiano genre.

With the vibe properly set, we basked in the impressive craftsmanship of the refreshed Tiguan. It’s a refined, sophisticated vehicle, with a streak of sass tinting the usual air of coolness projected by Volkswagen products. With VW’s App Connect system, you’re easily able to synchronise devices with the infotainment system via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink. Other driver-assist features available include lane-change assist, side assist (which helps the driver stay in their lane) and adaptive cruise control, which provides a more relaxed drive over long distances.