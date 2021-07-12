WATCH | Chevrolet Camaro in massive smash at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Things went pear-shaped for poor Jack Tetley during the final timed hill climb shoot-out of the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed on Sunday. The British racer was looking set for posting an impressive time when he put the right-hand side wheels of his Chevrolet Camaro NASCAR on the grass just before the final left-hander leading up to the finish line.

This error resulted in the biggest crash of the weekend — an explosion of hay bales and bodywork that temporarily put an end to proceedings as the marshals set about cleaning it all up. Tetley emerged from the accident unscathed. Well, aside from a dented ego.