REVIEW | 2021 Mitsubishi Xpander begs for more fizz

A few options come to mind when exploring the realm of cost-conscious seven-seater models.

If you have particular disdain for the welfare of your human cargo, you could opt for the Datsun Go+ (from R191,600) with its third row. That could best be described as a compact wagon rather than a true, tall-roofed multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

The Toyota Avanza (from R263,200) is an industry stalwart, a proven hit among public transport operators. Honda has a fine contender in the form of the BR-V (from R292,000). It is replete with a sprinkling of ruggedness, thanks to hardy plastic cladding and a higher-than-average ground clearance of 210mm, compared to 180mm in the case of the former vehicle.

Which is the same figure wielded by the Suzuki Ertiga (from R239,400). A special mention for this Japanese warrior: in 1.5 GL guise it won our November 2019 three-way comparison, on price, quality, specification and assuring driving mannerisms.