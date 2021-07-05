WATCH | The 4-ton GMC Hummer EV hits 100km/h in 3 seconds

July 4. Independence Day. The most American of American holidays. And what better way to celebrate it than with an online demonstration of one of the most American vehicles flexing its muscles down a drag strip? This is exactly what GMC did with a 30-second clip of its new Hummer EV: an all-electric behemoth that weighs north of the four-ton mark.

Now you would expect this fat slab of Americana to move like a bloated Eric Cartman fed to the gills with Weight Gain 4000 but, my god, could anything be further from the truth. Armed with a gargantuan 200kWh double-stack battery and three electric motors, the all-new Hummer EV produces 745kW and an almost comical 15,591Nm worth of torque at the wheels (because torque-multipliers). It also has a launch control mode called “Watts to Freedom” that optimises power delivery and traction for the ultimate getaway.

The end result? A 0-100km/h sprint of 3.0 seconds. That's like John Cena passing Usain Bolt with a bag of Big Macs in each clenched fist – incredible. It also means that in 2021 a Hummer is faster off the mark than a 911 GT3. Thanks America, what a time to be alive.