Mobile mechanics set to move in on Gqeberha
Innovative service Fixxr developed by three former Eastern Cape university pals is taking off
Nowadays everything from groceries to clothes is being delivered to your door, so why not your mechanic?
It’s a simple yet novel idea — and one of few that have blossomed under lockdown conditions...
