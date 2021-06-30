Mighty new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT packs some serious firepower

However, don't for one second think that this newcomer is some dumb one-trick pony destined for a life of meaningless drag racing – far from it. You see Porsche spent a considerable amount of development time at the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife so that the new Turbo GT can deal with corners as well as it dispatches straights.

As such it sits 17mm lower to the asphalt and features a host of re-engineered chassis components. Indeed, everything from Porsche's adaptive dampers and sports suspension to the variable-ratio power steering and rear-axle steer system has been tuned to deliver more agility. The active roll stabilisation has also been fettled to ensure flatter cornering at higher speeds.

While they were at it the engineers also bolted on wider front tyres (an increase of 25mm) and added an extra 0.45 degrees of negative camber. Ample mechanical grip is provided by 22-inch “GT Design” alloy wheels shod with bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tyres, while braking duties are seen to by standard-fit ceramic composite anchors. Providing a suitably aggressive soundtrack is a special exhaust system that, from the middle of the vehicle to the rear silencer, is made from feathery, heat-resistant titanium.