Mighty new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT packs some serious firepower
If you're somewhat turned on by ridiculously high-powered luxury SUVs then you're in for a treat, as Porsche has finally torn the wraps from its supercar-baiting Cayenne Turbo GT.
Under its raked bonnet resides a specially modified 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine that blasts out a gargantuan 471kW and 850Nm worth of torque. That's 67kW and 80Nm more than you get in the already formidable Cayenne Turbo Coupé. Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission, Porsche claims that this increased muscle will shoot the Turbo GT to 100km/h in 3.3 seconds. Its top speed is 300km/h.
However, don't for one second think that this newcomer is some dumb one-trick pony destined for a life of meaningless drag racing – far from it. You see Porsche spent a considerable amount of development time at the fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife so that the new Turbo GT can deal with corners as well as it dispatches straights.
As such it sits 17mm lower to the asphalt and features a host of re-engineered chassis components. Indeed, everything from Porsche's adaptive dampers and sports suspension to the variable-ratio power steering and rear-axle steer system has been tuned to deliver more agility. The active roll stabilisation has also been fettled to ensure flatter cornering at higher speeds.
While they were at it the engineers also bolted on wider front tyres (an increase of 25mm) and added an extra 0.45 degrees of negative camber. Ample mechanical grip is provided by 22-inch “GT Design” alloy wheels shod with bespoke Pirelli P Zero Corsa performance tyres, while braking duties are seen to by standard-fit ceramic composite anchors. Providing a suitably aggressive soundtrack is a special exhaust system that, from the middle of the vehicle to the rear silencer, is made from feathery, heat-resistant titanium.
Exterior modifications exclusive to the Cayenne Turbo GT include a lightweight carbon roof, beefy black wheel arch extensions as well as model-specific carbon side plates. Up front you'll find a GT-specific front apron and spoiler lip, plus enlarged side cooling air intakes. Meanwhile the rear is dominated by a new carbon diffuser and an adaptively extendable rear spoiler, the lip of which is 25mm larger than that fitted to the Turbo. According to Porsche this modification increases downforce at 300km/h by exactly 40kg.
Some of the interior highlights come in the form of eight-way adjustable sport seats with perforated Alcantara centre panels and contrasting accents in either “Neodyme” or “Arctic Grey”. The headrests are emblazoned with “Turbo GT” script. Also present are matte black accent strips and Porsche's next-generation touchscreen infotainment system that now syncs with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – good news for Samsung owners.
So how much will the new Cayenne Turbo GT set you back then? Well you're looking at R3,350,000, including a three-year/100,000km Driveplan, when it arrives in local Porsche dealerships during the final quarter of 2021.