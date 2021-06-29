This is how much you’ll pay for the new Toyota GR Yaris in SA
After weeks of speculation Toyota has finally announced local pricing for its new GR Yaris.
The company's first homologation model for WRC competition since the Celica GT-FOUR ended production in 1999, the GR Yaris is a purpose built hot hatchback that comes bolted to a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine delivering (in local specification) 198kW and 360Nm worth of torque.
Toyota claims these figures will see it dart from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 5.5 seconds and reach a maximum speed of 230km/h.
This potent three-pot is mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission that sports automatic rev-matching for seamless cog-swapping.
You can turn off this feature if you want to heel-and-toe the old fashioned way.
Power is distributed to all four wheels via Toyota's GR-FOUR all-wheel-drive system that features three driver-selectable modes: Normal (40% of available torque to the rear wheels), Track (50% to the rear wheels) and Sport (70% to the rear wheels).
The system also adjusts torque split automatically based on driver inputs, vehicle behaviour and road or track conditions.
The entry level GR Yaris retails for R606,600 and comes pretty comprehensively equipped with standard niceties including dazzling LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control and a touchscreen infotainment system that syncs with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There's also hill start assist and a tyre pressure monitor.
The flagship GR Yaris Rally will set you back R715,600 and ups the ante with a rear limited-slip differential for superior traction and cornering performance.
It also gains additional gizmos such as automatic high beams, a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist, lane departure assist and active noise control. Inside the cabin the seats are upholstered in synthetic leather as apposed to the fabric used in its lesser sibling.
Both GR Yaris models come standard with a three-year/100,000km warranty and nine services/90,000km maintenance plan. Service intervals are set at 10,000km.