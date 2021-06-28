2021 Toyota C-HR Luxury receives a refresh

Step around to the rear and you will notice a revised set of tail-lamps with a new three-segment LED design. These are complemented by smoked light surrounds and a horizontal cross section that extends across the tailgate. Toyota is also offering a striking new bi-tone exterior treatment, where a black roof can be paired with one of five colours: White Pearl, Passion Red, Lunar Metallic, Cosmic Blue and Inferno Orange Metallic.

The new 2021 C-HR Luxury also receives the updated Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) system that has been upgraded with the addition of all-speed adaptive cruise control (ACC), while the lane departure alert (LDA) system now boasts lane trace functionality.