Smell of burning rubber will be in the air as drag racers descend on Gqeberha

Flawless shifting and tar-tearing traction will be among the key factors contributing to a successful day of racing for Nelson Mandela Bay’s quickest drivers as they line up at the VP Grudge Race series this weekend.



Hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of horsepower descended on Gqeberha this week in the form of 70 highly tuned and modified cars. ..