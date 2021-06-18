Smell of burning rubber will be in the air as drag racers descend on Gqeberha
Flawless shifting and tar-tearing traction will be among the key factors contributing to a successful day of racing for Nelson Mandela Bay’s quickest drivers as they line up at the VP Grudge Race series this weekend.
Hundreds, and in some cases thousands, of horsepower descended on Gqeberha this week in the form of 70 highly tuned and modified cars. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.