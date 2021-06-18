How to buy the best used VW Golf GTI for your money

If you’re a fan of a certain three-letter badge that has been applied to Volkswagen hot hatches since 1976, you’ll be well aware the new Golf 8 GTI is on its way to SA. But with new-vehicle price hikes climbing above inflation, it’s likely to cost a pretty penny when it finally touches down in the third quarter.

A possible solution, then, is to take a look at the used market, which is flush with seventh-generation versions of Wolfsburg’s venerable front-driven hot hatch (nearly 15,000 examples have been sold locally since mid-2013, after all). Question is, which registration years will give you the best bang for your buck?

If you restrict your search for a used GTI to the five most recent registration years, that takes you neatly back to 2017, when the facelifted Golf 7 made local landfall.

While it’s certainly tempting to grab a low-mileage used car from 2021, AutoTrader’s data shows the average listed price for such a Golf GTI is a lofty R723,701. Why is this figure so far above the since-discontinued Golf 7 GTI’s last listed new price of R620,300?

Well, it’s been inflated by the presence of a small handful of limited-edition TCR units – a model that benefits from various enhancements, including a power hike to 213kW, and thus typically commands a far higher price on the used market – registered at the start of this year.