WATCH | Tinker, tune and tweak is what truly gets power to the tyres, says Sirkhotte

He’s the go-to man if you want to get your motor running

PREMIUM

There is a saying in sport which illustrates dominance and goes along the lines of “I’ve got your number”.



The saying could not be more true in terms of Nelson Mandela Bay motorsport enthusiast and Nisma Performance owner Nazeem Sirkhotte — a well-respected tuner and drag racer boasting decades of experience and knowledge, painstakingly earned in or under a vehicle...