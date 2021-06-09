REVIEW | Diesel-powered Mercedes E220d is a solid pick

There is still a strong case to be made for the sedan genre.

Yes, customers might be migrating to the crossover and sport-utility vehicle formats for their virtues, perceived and real.

But the simplicity and usability of a saloon, with four doors and a separate compartment for luggage, could never go out of fashion.

Then there is the aspect of drivability. A lower centre of gravity means your humble three-box will always handle better than its higher riding equivalent, even if said equivalent is endowed with a surfeit of intelligent systems to try to bend the laws of physics.

Having a discussion about sedans, in the upper-medium D-segment particularly, would be incomplete without mentioning the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It is a veritable icon with a storied lineage, which ardent fans could spend hours debating over which is the best representative.

Most will say the W123, but that is a story all on its own, of course.

This week, we are talking about the contemporary, modern day E-Class. To remind you, it wears the factory designation of W213 and was first launched locally in 2016.

Earlier this year the extensively-revised version was released on SA shores and it is a model we have reported on with high frequency, having sampled the range in entirety. Unlike the counterparts from Audi and BMW, there is more than one body format. You can have the E-Class in coupé or cabriolet configurations.