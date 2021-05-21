WATCH | Eye-catching Subaru of the suburbs

Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Blow-off valves and burly exhausts instead of birds and lawnmowers in the burbs?



While his 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX might be loathed by some of his Lorraine neighbours, it is Keegan van Dyk’s pride and joy...

