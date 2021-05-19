Everything you need to know about buying a used Nissan Qashqai
Nissan was among the pioneers of the compact sport-utility vehicle segment.
Anyone remember the Terrano from the new millennium, available in two-door and long-wheelbase formats? It was similar in constitution to the equivalent Toyota RAV4 and Suzuki Vitara of the day.
But it was the Qashqai of 2006 that really set things off. It made its local debut at the Auto Africa exhibition in October that year and went on sale in the third quarter of 2007. A practical warrior for suburbs and cityscapes, with a name that some found hard to pronounce. Over a decade later the title has proven itself as a mainstay for the firm. Nobody struggles to say Qashqai now.
While the third-generation replacement is imminent, the current, outgoing vehicle will remain a popular sight for a while to come. We reacquainted with the model during a week in the saddle of a pre-owned example. But before we get to that, can we take a moment to savour the trip that is inflation?
A July 30 2008 press release lists the price of the first-generation, flagship 2.0 dCi Tekna at R293,590. Fast-forward to the present day and the range-topper as listed on the Nissan website (1.2 Tekna CVT) goes for R521,700!
When this second-generation car came to market in July 2014, prices ranged between R281,900 (1.2T Visia) and R410,500 (1.6 dCi Acenta AWD with navigation and leather upholstery). It was treated to a significant life-cycle refresh in 2018, gaining styling tweaks and specification enhancements. Pictured here is the limited-run Midnight Edition version, launched in October 2020.
Our tester, a Storm White 1.5 dCi Acenta Plus, has a new list price of R505,300. The pre-owned vehicle in question had about 9,000km on the odometer and is a 2021 registration, marked at R439,000 – a R66,300 saving. Quite a decent score when you consider that it is not even a year old. In the event anything goes wrong, there is still plenty coverage left in the six-year/150,000km warranty. The balance of a three-year/90,000km service plan affords some peace of mind too.
We widened the parameters on the classifieds to see what other Qashqai options could be had. Expect to pay R284,900 for a 2019 1.5 dCi Acenta Plus with 82,000km on the odometer. From the same year, you could pick up a 1.2T Visia with 24,500km for R299,000. If you were not deterred by age, you could pick up a 2014 car (1.5 dCi Acenta Tech Design) with 84,950km for R209,900, from a reputed mainstream dealership.
Getting behind the wheel, we were reminded just how highly the Qashqai scores in the departments of build quality and finish. From the leather-wrapped wheel to the soft-touch dashboard, the Nissan is a fine place to spend time. Of course, certain elements are starting to show their age when stacked against more contemporary offerings – like the grainy infotainment screen.
The convenience features boxes are ticked, with features like heated seats, reverse camera, cruise control, lane-change assist and Bluetooth. But aside from those niceties, it was the punch and frugality of the turbocharged-diesel motor that wowed. This is a unit with widespread application. You will even find it under the hood of certain Mercedes-Benz models.
Its 81kW and 260Nm are extracted via a six-speed manual with a direct and short action. Drive is to the front wheels. You do need to stretch the tachometer needle out a bit to avoid stalling on take-off. But its torquey nature once on the go makes keeping steady momentum a cinch in freeway conditions.
Yes, it is on the grumbly side, but some drivers still find the clattering rhythm of an oil-burner to be an endearing and assuring sound. An even sweeter sensation will be spurred by the prospect of a 4.2l/100km consumption figure. The stubborn fuel needle was a satisfying thing to note after a week of commuting.
*Used test vehicle supplied by Motus.