SHOOT-OUT | 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S vs Audi RSQ8

An eight-speed automatic feeds a rear-biased quattro all-wheel drive, assisted by a torque-vectoring rear differential and all-wheel steering. Adaptive air suspension is aided by an active antiroll system.

It has various mild-to-wild driving modes, including individually programmable modes that can be quick-accessed by a button on the steering wheel.

It sells in a single model for R2,354,500.

Styling and accomodation

The RSQ8 is the more overtly showy of the two, especially in the test car’s optional dragon orange paint job and blacked-out Audi badge on a black grille. It was the clear winner in terms of head-turning, selfie-snapping appeal wherever we drove.

However, the Benz is no shrinking violet with its bonnet power domes and vertically louvred “Panamerica” grille in high-gloss chrome which bears one of the largest Mercedes badges we’ve seen.

Both cars have black alloy wheels to drive home their visual aggression, 23-inch versions for the Audi and 22-inches for the Benz.

The RSQ8’s interior gets typical Audi Sport décor like sports seats clad in Nappa and Alcantara, a flat-bottom steering wheel and RS logos.

Audi’s haptic touchscreen controls are a turn-off, however; they require a harder press than a regular touchscreen but without providing enough of a distinct button-like click as intended.

The Audi is slightly longer than the Benz and has better interior leg room, but there’s no shortage of space inside the GLE which is also very roomy under its curvy coupé-like roof.

Inside the Benz, the sporting AMG fare includes an AMG Performance steering wheel, and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering.

The hi-tech MBUX infotainment system comes standard in the Benz and contains AMG-specific content. A widescreen cockpit combines the instrument cluster and touchscreen multimedia display into one unit.

The Mercedes has a slightly larger boot but both cars have impressive luggage space at more than 600l. The key difference is that the Benz boot contains a space-saver spare tyre where the Audi has only a mobility kit with an inflator; this became an issue when the RSQ8 suffered an unrepairable puncture and we had to wait several hours for the Audi cavalry to bring us a replacement 23-inch wheel.

Performance

Both vehicles are restricted to 250km/h top speeds, or optionally 280km/h. Those figures are largely academic unless you have access to the German autobahn, or a very good lawyer.

In acceleration it’s neck and neck with both vehicles claiming a 0-100km/h time of 3.8 seconds at sea level. Tested with a Vbox at Gauteng altitude, the Audi had a slight advantage (4.0 secs vs 4.2 secs) while they posted identical 60-120km/h overtaking times of 3.3 seconds.

Four-second 0-100 times were until fairly recently the preserve of lightweight supercars, and it’s quite mind-blowing for behemoths weighing around 2.4-tons to achieve them.

These speed feats are accompanied by a high-decibel bombardment of V8 vocality, and these loud and raunchy cars are not in touch with their sensitive sides.

The Benz is probably is the wilder of the two cars in the most angry of its driving modes, with more intensity and a truly Jurassic roar. The Audi’s not far behind though.

Stoking those fires isn’t friendly to fuel budgets, and it takes much driving restraint to keep fuel consumption under 19l/100km in both these vehicles.

Ride and handling

Adaptive air suspension gives these contenders a best-of-both-worlds combo of ride and handling. In terms of ride quality there’s little to choose between the Audi and Mercedes, and both SUVs display impressive waftability in their cushiest suspension settings.

True sports cars they’ll never be as they’re simply too heavy, but for bloated SUVs they handle better than expected. With suspensions stiffened up in sport mode they get through fast corners without excessive body roll, their rear-biased all-wheel drive systems prevent early understeer, and their electronic rear differentials allow you to punch the throttle earlier in corners.

The RSQ8 is slightly more sprightly through the bends due to being about 50kg lighter, and it also has the advantage of a four-wheel steering system that makes its initial turn-in sharper.

Getting on the power early in the Mercedes is thwarted by a sensitive stability control system that seemingly cannot be completely disabled.