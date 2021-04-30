Renault wants to limit speed of future vehicles to 180km/h

According to an article published on German news website Spiegel, Renault is planning on capping the speed limit of all its future vehicles to 180km/h in an attempt to help reduce road accidents and fatalities. Speaking at a shareholder meeting last week, Group Renault CEO Luca de Meo said excessive speed was responsible for a third of fatal car accidents.

Additionally Renault also wants to equip future vehicles with an automatic speed control system called Safety Coach that will adjust vehicle speed to suit local speed limits. This system will also take into account variables such as weather and driver attention levels.

Renault is certainly not the first major automotive marque to explore the implementation of speed limits. Last year Swedish luxury car manufacturer Volvo made the headlines after it limited all its new vehicles to 180km/h in a bid to address similar road safety concerns.