Five things to know about the new 2021 Volkswagen Polo

Though Wednesday's controversial internet leak may have dampened proceedings somewhat, Volkswagen on Thursday morning officially whipped the covers off its new face-lifted sixth-generation Polo hatchback.

Here are five key things you should know about it:

1. More tech across the board

In a world where consumers seem to care more about technology than the actual driving experience, VW has gone and given its new Polo a far greater spread of standard gizmos.

According to the press release every model in the range will now come equipped with ultra-bright LED headlights and LED tail light clusters, a digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system and a multifunction steering wheel, among other things.

2. It can almost drive itself

The new Polo uses technologies that have previously been the preserve of higher vehicle classes.

For example, there is the optional assist system IQ.Drive Travel Assist.

Available for the first time in the Polo range, this cutting-edge system brings together the new predictive ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and Lane Assist — which now comes as standard in every Polo — to create a new assist system that enables partly automated driving.