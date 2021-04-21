Somebody leaked photos of the new VW Polo ahead of its reveal

As we reported yesterday, VW will be unveiling its refreshed sixth-generation Polo hatch on Thursday morning. Unfortunately for the Wolfsburg-based firm, somebody ruined the reveal party by sharing photographs of its newcomer with show-spoilers autospy.net.

Now while the website doesn't make any mention of engine or technology updates, its three leaked photographs leave nothing to the imagination as far as styling changes go. As VW hinted in their official teaser pic, the nose of the Polo 6.2 (here in R-Line spec) has been updated with a more aggressive front bumper, revised LED headlamps plus a snazzy LED light strip that spans the length of the radiator grille. More menace – we like.