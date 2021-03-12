Opel launches new entry-level and flagship Corsa models
Opel on Thursday confirmed that it is adding two new model derivatives to its sixth-generation Corsa range. Joining the Corsa Edition that was launched earlier this year, the new entry-level Corsa and flagship Corsa Elegance broaden the market appeal of this compact hatchback challenger - a segment of the market where the VW Polo is still king.
Aimed at the budget-conscious buyer, the new base-spec Corsa makes do with the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated motor that's fitted to the mid-range Edition. This means you get 55kW and 118Nm worth of torque. While no fireball of performance, it does promise miserly fuel consumption, with Opel claiming 5.8l/100km on the combined cycle.
To keep its price down this entry-level model rides on 15-inch steel wheels and does without electric rear windows, front fog lights or LED headlamps. It also comes with rear drum brakes instead of the disc brakes you get on the Elegance. It does, however, sport cruise control, rear park assist and a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
At the other end of the spectrum, the range-topping Elegance model features a peppy 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged motor that sends 96kW and 230Nm to the front wheels exclusively through a six-speed automatic transmission. Expect a 100km/h sprint time of 8.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 207km/h. Fuel consumption is a claimed 6.3l/100km on the combined cycle.
Inside the cabin you can expect all manner of niceties, including automatic climate control, power heated seats, a digital instrument cluster plus a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Riding on 16-inch alloy wheels, the flagship Elegance also comes standard with a generous suite of safety features including Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Detection and Collision Mitigation Braking. It also boasts a snazzy 180-degree View Reverse Camera plus LED Headlamps with High Beam Assist.
Pricing for the new 2021 Opel Corsa range is as follows:
Corsa 1.2 55kW five-speed manual: R274,900
Corsa Edition 1.2 55kW five-speed manual: R294,900
Corsa Elegance 1.2 Turbo 96kW six-speed automatic: R386,900
Also models come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty and a three-year/45,000 km service plan.
