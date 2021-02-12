Six things to know about the 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza

There's an all-new new compact SUV in town. Designed to fill the gap between the Suzuki Ignis and pricier Vitara, the Vitara Brezza is the Japanese brand's latest addition to its already extensive SA model portfolio.

Here are six things you should know about it.

1: Built in India

Like most Suzuki models on sale in SA today the Brezza Vitara is manufactured at the firm's Gurgaon plant in India. Usually this means subpar crash safety ratings (remember the great S-Presso saga of 2020?) but we are pleased to report the Brezza Vitara managed to achieve a four-star adult occupancy safety rating in 2016 Global NCAP testing. Boosting further our confidence in this compact SUV is the fitting of standard active safety features such as ABS, EBD and BAS. You also get dual front airbags and ISOFIX anchorage points.