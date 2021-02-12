Six things to know about the 2021 Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Japanese brand’s latest addition to its already extensive SA model portfolio
There's an all-new new compact SUV in town. Designed to fill the gap between the Suzuki Ignis and pricier Vitara, the Vitara Brezza is the Japanese brand's latest addition to its already extensive SA model portfolio.
Here are six things you should know about it.
1: Built in India
Like most Suzuki models on sale in SA today the Brezza Vitara is manufactured at the firm's Gurgaon plant in India. Usually this means subpar crash safety ratings (remember the great S-Presso saga of 2020?) but we are pleased to report the Brezza Vitara managed to achieve a four-star adult occupancy safety rating in 2016 Global NCAP testing. Boosting further our confidence in this compact SUV is the fitting of standard active safety features such as ABS, EBD and BAS. You also get dual front airbags and ISOFIX anchorage points.
2: One engine to do it all
From launch the Brezza Vitara will be available in two derivatives: the entry-level GL and flagship GLX. Though their equipment levels may vary (more of that later) both are powered by the same naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm worth of torque. This frugal motor (Suzuki says it sips just 6.2l/100km on the combined cycle) can be mated to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission that sends drive exclusively to the front wheels (sorry, this ain't no 4x4).
3: Compact dimensions
Looks wise the Brezza Vitara riffs heavily off the fourth-generation Vitara that has been on sale in SA since 2015. The cosmetic similarities are especially noticeable up front where a wide chrome radiator grille and inverted U-shape lower grille take pride of place. In terms of dimensions, the Vitara Brezza shares the same wheelbase as the Vitara (2,500mm) but is 180mm shorter and 15mm wider. At 198mm it also sports a higher ride height (an increase of 13mm), which will come in handy if you decide to venture down a rutted dirt road. Boot space is a claimed 328-litres. The rear seat backs can be folded down in a 60:40 split.
4: Let's talk about specs
As mentioned before, the Brezza Vitara is available in GL and GLX model derivatives.
Hop inside the former and you will find standard niceties such as automatic climate control, electric windows, power side mirrors, remote central locking, rear parking sensors and a multifunction steering wheel. The highlight, however, has to be the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system that offers Apple CarPlay/Android Auto integration and a reverse camera. Major props to Suzuki for putting this in the entry-level model.
The GLX builds on this spec with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, cooled upper glovebox, interior footwell lighting and a front centre arm rest. Other upgrades come in the form of a 12-volt accessory socket in the boot plus automatic headlamps and windscreen wipers. The GLX also gets 16-inch alloy wheels and LED projector headlamps, daytime running lights and front fog lamps.
All new Brezza Vitara models are offered with a choice of six different exterior colours: Pearl Arctic White, Premium Silver, Granite Grey, Autumn Orange, Sizzling Red or Torque Blue. Flagship GLX models offer customers a little more visual pizazz with one of three two-tone colour schemes. These include Sizzling Red with a Midnight Black roof, Granite Grey with an Autumn Orange roof and Torque Blue with a Midnight Black roof.
5: It'll soon be offered as a Toyota
Toyota owns a stake in Suzuki. This is why it can slap a Toyota badge onto a Baleno and sell it as a Starlet. This is also why Toyota will in two weeks' time be launching its Urban Cruiser that will be nothing more than a rebadged and subtly restyled Brezza Vitara. The obvious benefits will be a much wider dealer network and even greater perceptions of reliability. Like the Starlet we expect the Urban Cruiser to outsell its Suzuki equivalent.
6: It's on sale now
The Vitara Brezza is available at Suzuki dealerships throughout SA. Pricing is as follows:
1.5 GL MT: R244,900
1.5 GL AT: R264,900
1.5 GLX MT: R289,900
1.5 GLX AT: R309,900
All models are sold with a standard five-year/200,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.