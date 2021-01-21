These were SA’s top-selling vehicles in a turbulent 2020
Here are the top overall and segment performers in a pandemic-hit year which saw total sales dip nearly 30%
In 2020, the pandemic saw local new-vehicle sales declining 29.1% to 380,449 units, levels last seen two decades ago.
While much of the fall was due to the hard lockdown that forced vehicle factories and dealerships to close from late March to the middle of May, sales haven’t recovered to previous levels since the automotive market reopened.
If Covid-19 doesn’t cause further harsh lockdowns, industry pundits expect markets will begin to recover in 2021, though they may take two years to reach pre-pandemic levels. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) predicts an estimated 15% improvement in domestic new-vehicle sales for 2021.
In 2020’s weakened market, Toyota remained SA’s favourite brand for the 41st consecutive year, selling 90,129 cars, bakkies and trucks to record a 23.7% market share, with the Hilux one-tonner retaining its spot as the country’s best-selling vehicle. However, this was against 130,072 Toyota sales in 2019, and the last time the brand sold fewer than 100,000 units in a year was in 2009.
Volkswagen SA remained second with a 21.6% market share — its highest yet — though its 2020 sales were down 28.9% year on year. With 19,750 units sold in 2020, the locally manufactured Polo Vivo is SA’s best-selling passenger car.
In third place, Ford’s overall sales volume was down from 50,827 to 35,272 units year on year, but the EcoSport retained its long-standing leadership of the compact SUV segment despite the introduction of a raft of new competitors.
Most other brands suffered similarly large declines but there were exceptions.
Suzuki Auto bucked the trend and celebrated its most successful year in SA yet, selling 16,527 vehicles in 2020 to increase its market share to 4.3%. This was helped by the introduction of the S-Presso small hatch — SA’s least expensive car — which sold 3,601 units.
Peugeot Citroen also grew its sales from a low base, increasing from 1,358 to 1,446 units compared to the year before.
Listed below are SA’s top-selling vehicles in 2020 and the leaders in a number of key segments:
TOP 20 SELLING VEHICLES OVERALL
1. Toyota Hilux — 31,263
2. VW Polo Vivo — 19,750
3. Ford Ranger — 18,846
4. VW Polo — 16,335
5. Isuzu D-Max — 12,704
6. Toyota Hiace — 11,263
7. Nissan NP200 — 10,480
8. Toyota Fortuner — 9,635
9. Toyota Corolla Quest — 7,365
10. Ford EcoSport — 7,255
11. Renault Kwid — 6,017
12. Toyota Etios — 5,806
13. VW T-Cross — 5,693
14. Suzuki Swift — 5,507
15. Hyundai Grand i10 — 5,476
16. Hyundai i20 — 5,277
17. Nissan NP300 — 5,043
18. Ford Figo — 4,906
19. Hyundai Venue — 4,482
20. Haval H2 — 4,465
COMPACT CARS
1. VW Polo Vivo — 19,750
2. Renault Kwid — 6,017
3. Toyota Etios — 5,806
4. Suzuki Swift — 5,507
5. Hyundai Grand i10 — 5,476
6. Hyundai i20 — 5,277
7. Ford Figo — 4,906
8. VW Polo sedan — 4,282
9. Kia Picanto — 3,739
10. Suzuki S-Presso — 3,601
COMPACT SUVS
1. Ford EcoSport — 7,255
2. VW T-Cross — 5,693
3. Hyundai Venue — 4,482
4. Haval H2 — 4,465
5. Kia Seltos — 3,164
6. Mazda CX-3 — 2,432
7. Hyundai Creta — 2,353
8. Haval H1 — 2,202
9. Renault Duster — 2,154
10. Suzuki Jimny — 1,627
MEDIUM SUVS
1. VW Tiguan — 4,280
2. Toyota Rav4 — 3,432
3. Mazda CX-5 — 3,154
4. Hyundai Tucson — 2,819
5. BMW X3 — 1,624
6. Kia Sportage — 1,597
7. Nissan X-Trail — 1,563
8. Nissan Qashqai — 1,189
9. Audi Q3 — 1,131
10. BMW X1 — 838
LARGE SUVS
1. Toyota Fortuner — 9,635
2. Ford Everest — 1,588
3. Mercedes GLE — 977
4. Toyota Prado — 844
5. Toyota Land Cruiser 200 — 819
6. BMW X5 — 767
7. Land Rover Defender — 744
8. Range Rover Sport — 619
9. Porsche Cayenne - 489
10. Land Rover Discovery — 266
MEDIUM CARS
1. Toyota Corolla Quest — 7,365
2. VW Golf — 2,192
3. Mercedes C Class — 2,247
4. BMW 3 Series — 2,072
5. Mazda3 — 968
6. Toyota Corolla — 754
PREMIUM CARS
1. Mercedes V-Class — 912
2. BMW 5 Series — 168
3. BMW 8 Series — 151
4. Mercedes E Class — 129
5. Lexus ES — 91
BAKKIES
1. Toyota Hilux — 31,263
2. Ford Ranger — 18,846
3. Isuzu D-Max — 12,704
4. Nissan NP200 — 10,480
5. Nissan NP300 — 5,043
6. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 3,093
7. Land Cruiser Pickup — 2,475
8. Hyundai H100 Bakkie — 2,197
9. GWM Steed — 1,675
10. VW Amarok — 1,528
Source: Lightstone
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.