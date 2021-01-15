OUTLOOK

Ten cars we’re looking forward to in 2021

From hot hatches to swift SUVs, the year promises some alluring motorised debuts

We may be in the throes of a pandemic and a recession but that hasn’t put the brakes on new-car introductions. Despite local new-vehicle sales slowing nearly 30% in 2020, the motor industry continues to launch its latest fare at an undiminished rate, and here are 10 of the most anticipated new cars headed our way in 2021:



Volkswagen Golf..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.