Jaguar F-Type R roars and claws

Creating a spiritual successor to a car as iconic as the E-Type required the right mix of modernity and historical respect, and Jaguar got the balancing act mostly right with the F-Type launched in 2013, both on a design and engineering level.

But when it came time for the car’s midlife facelift last year, there was some tut-tutting over its departure from stylistic heritage, with new slim horizontal headlamps replacing the vertical lights that had paid more faithful homage to the E-Types.

Still, it’s a stunner, and it displays historical Jaguar sporting genes in its double haunch styling line stretching across the flanks, just like on the original E-Type.

Inside, the facelifted F-Type has embraced the digital age with a new 31cm high definition, personalisable virtual instrument cluster that replaces the old analogue instruments. It offers a choice of display themes, including a full navigation map, but to underline the car’s sporting nature the default mode displays a large central rev counter.

The restyled two-seater interior blends traditional Jaguar craftsmanship with lavish Windsor Leather and satin-finish Noble Chrome. Cabin detailing includes monogram stitch patterns in the seats and door trims, and Jaguar motifs in the headrests.

Along with the styling tweaks, the F-Type has been improved in one key area: its steering. Where the 2013 version had a tiller that felt too light in the cut-and-thrust of driving on twisty roads, the facelifted car has reworked electric power steering that feels a little heavier and provides a more appropriate visceral interface to driving a high-performance car.

Especially one as high-performing as the P575 F-Type R, the flagship of the range, which has a 5.0l supercharged V8 firing 423kW and 700Nm to both axles. Thus endowed, the Jaguar is capable of high-spirited exploits and the test car covered the 0-100km/h dash in 4.2 seconds in our Gauteng altitude test at Gerotek (Jaguar claims a 3.7 second sprint at sea level).

Perhaps those numbers seem a tad lethargic compared to a peer such as the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which boasts a sub-three-second 0-100km/h time. But the Jag feels really quick and it’s easy to fire off the line. There’s no launch control system to fiddle with; you just boot the throttle and off she goes. The smooth gearshifts are a highlight too, and snick with impeccable speed and precision.