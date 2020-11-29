Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 98th career pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third. Hamilton's fastest lap of one minute 27.264 seconds was a track record time.
