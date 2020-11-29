Motoring

Hamilton takes 98th career pole in Bahrain

By Reuters - 29 November 2020
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates with team members in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 28, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain.
Image: Hamad Mohammed - Pool/Getty Images

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton took his 98th career pole position in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday, with Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas alongside on the front row.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third. Hamilton's fastest lap of one minute 27.264 seconds was a track record time.

