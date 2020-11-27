WATCH | The Porsche Taycan drifts into the record books

The Porsche Taycan has entered the Guinness World Records for the longest drift with an electric vehicle.

This world record took place at Porsche Experience Centre Hockenheimring where instructor Dennis Retera turned exactly 210 laps on the facility's 200-metre-long drift circle without the car's front wheels ever pointing in the same direction as the curve.

After 55 minutes behind the wheel Retera had covered a total of 42.171km at an average speed of 46km/h — enough to clinch the world record for the longest continuous drift in an electric car.

The record was achieved with the rear-wheel drive version of the Taycan, which is already on sale in China.

“When the driving stability programmes are switched off, a powerslide with the electric Porsche is extremely easy, especially of course with this model variant, which is driven exclusively via the rear wheels,” said Retera after the event.

“Sufficient power is always available. The low centre of gravity and the long wheelbase ensure stability. The precise design of the chassis and steering allows for perfect control at all times, even when moving sideways.”

Retera is the chief instructor at the Porsche Experience Centre Hockenheimring, but previously competed in karting, single seaters and endurance races.

“Nevertheless, it was also very tiring for me to keep my concentration high for 210 laps, especially as the irrigated asphalt of the drift circuit does not provide the same grip everywhere. I concentrated on controlling the drift with the steering — this is more efficient than using the accelerator pedal and reduces the risk of spinning,” he said.