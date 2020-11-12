New 2020 Toyota Fortuner gets more power and added features

The extremely popular Toyota Fortuner has been given a mild makeover with updated powertrains, refreshed styling and improved infotainment.

As seen in the latest Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado, the 2020 Fortuner is now available with Toyota's modified 2.8-litre GD-6 turbodiesel engine that produces an impressive 150kW and 500Nm worth of torque. It is mated exclusively to a smooth-shifting six-speed automatic transmission. Both 4x2 and 4x4 drive configurations are available.

Those on a budget will be pleased to know the more affordable 2.4 GD-6 model remains in the lineup. Churning out an unchanged 110kW and 400Nm, it is also available as both a 4x2 and 4x4. The former can be had with a six-speed manual transmission while the latter is offered only with a six-speed automatic. Due to declining, sales the long-serving 2.7-litre petrol engine has been culled from the range. Good riddance, we say.