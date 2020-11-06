Isuzu pursues premium with its next-generation MU-X
It's not every day that Isuzu announces an all-new product. After all, the reputation of the brand is rooted in a model offensive with long life-cycles and rudimentary qualities. But the next-generation MU-X, revealed recently, is likely to throw a different spin on proceedings.
At first impression, it adopts a decidedly more upmarket approach, as it eyes a share of a market dominated by the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest, with left-field contenders such as the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport in the periphery. It is based on the same architecture as the forthcoming D-MAX, which also lends its foundations to the next Mazda BT-50 pickup...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.