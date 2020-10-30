Vehicle parts rising in price, Kinsey Report shows

The AA-Kinsey Report, released on Wednesday, shows that though the price of some vehicle parts has dropped, on the whole prices are up from 2019 and are running above the government-stated inflation rate.

“Motoring has become more expensive, certainly from a parts perspective, and the results for 2020 show that,” report author Malcolm Kinsey said.

“Though there may be similar alternative parts from non-franchise outlets — the durability of which cannot be vouched for — prices for original equipment are rising.”

This is the 30th year of the Kinsey Report and the second as the AA-Kinsey Report, and inevitably a few changes were made, including how the figures were collected.

“Covid-19, which hit us a few months before our normal collection of prices in May/June, saw us in the height of restricted travel and social distancing with many dealerships on light duty and suffering many retrenchments,” Kinsey said.

“It was decided to delay the report until the situation approached some form of normality. We wanted to collect our data in a full calendar month and did so, finally, in September.”

He said most of his research was previously undertaken in and around Durban, with him personally handing in parts lists to local dealers to complete.

However, he said this year he approached a few manufacturers to supply their retail prices, including VAT — which he then randomly checked at dealerships.

He also excluded a few brands which had, regrettably, recorded very low sales figures.

In keeping with tradition, all prices in the report are from written quotes, so there is the best possible chance of getting them right.

It must be stressed that the prices used are what a customer, walking into a dealership, would pay on that day and do not always coincide with what the manufacturer or importer would supply.

The manufacturers do not have any input as to which vehicles are chosen — generally the most popular vehicles in the range are chosen.