REVIEW | The 2020 Nissan Patrol is unapologetically old school

The concept of luxury motoring in 2020 is different to what it might have been five or even 10 years ago.

Today, technology is an important metric: autonomous functions and the extent of connectivity features. So too is innovation in the powertrain department, where electrification has the potential to not only ensure a silent cabin, but blistering performance.

And customers want to see diversity in the selection of materials used. Bring on the environmentally-friendly, recycled textiles from ocean-derived waste.