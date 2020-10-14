The revitalised 2021 Jaguar XE is on its way to SA

Jaguar SA on Wednesday announced that its XE sedan is being updated with styling tweaks and technology advancements.

Climb inside the cabin of this BMW 3 Series rival and you'll find a new split-rim steering wheel design, embossed Jaguar Leapers on the headrests and the option of a new quilt design for the seats.

Keeping passengers comfortable is the company's latest "Enhanced Cabin Air Ionisation" system that removes allergens and unpleasant odours. It also sports PM2.5 filtration that captures ultra-fine particles to improve occupant health and wellbeing.

As in the recently refreshed XF, the revitalised XE model range also benefits from Jaguar’s latest "Pivi Pro" infotainment system that drivers can access via a crisp 10-inch central touchscreen. There's also a 5.5-inch lower touchscreen that combines two multi-functional LED rotary controllers for intuitive operation of key vehicle functions.

Meanwhile the instrument cluster houses a massive 12.3-inch HD "Interactive Driver Display" with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout that can show everything from full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions to digital dials, media, contact lists and infotainment details. Working in conjunction with the latest "Head-up Display" technology, XE drivers get all the information they need without distraction.