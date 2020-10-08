Everything you want to know about the new BMW 4 Series Convertible

While the world still wrestles with the controversial design of the new-generation 4 Series and its supersized vertical kidney grilles, BMW continues to churn out new versions of the car.

Having launched the Coupé earlier this year and the M4 high-performance flagship a couple of weeks ago, BMW has now unveiled the soft-top.

The 4 Series Convertible uses a “panel bow” folding soft roof that, according to BMW, marries the strengths of a retractable hardtop and the puristic appeal of a fabric hood. When closed the roof covers the passenger cell in a coupé-like arch, which combines with a stretched side profile to give the car a sportingly hunkered-down look.

The fabric roof is also 40% lighter than the folding hard top of the previous-generation 4-Series Convertible, and has several layers of insulation to mute wind noise. The soft top comes in black as standard or anthracite silver as an option.

The electrically-powered roof takes about 18 seconds to open or close, at driving speeds up to 50km/h. The variable soft top compartment allows boot capacity to be increased from 300l to 385l when the roof is closed.

BMW’s sun-kissed 4-Series has grown in size to offer better space than its predecessor, with more legroom for the two rear passengers.

Front occupants sit in sports seats with automatically extending and retracting belt feeders, Vernasca leather trim and seat heating. An optional wind deflector can be stored behind the rear backrest while optional neck warmers are integrated into the front headrests.