Why the Audi A4 is an unsung icon

The premium motoring landscape was very different when Audi introduced its A4 to the world in 1994. Its portfolio consisted of three main products, with the A6 and the A8 on the higher rungs of the ladder. Okay, there was also the niche Coupé (B3) and its Cabriolet sibling, the latter famously driven by the late Princess Diana.

The ranges from BMW and Mercedes-Benz were equally limited. Remember that this was before the explosion of sport-utility vehicles and crossovers. Indeed, the era even preceded nameplates such as A3, 1-Series and A-Class.

Sedans were a mainstay and as the entry point into the range, the A4 in its heyday was a staple for Audi. Last week the brand announced the updated version of the current, fifth-generation model which wears the internal designation of B9.