Everything you need to know about the new 2021 Jaguar XF
Jaguar SA on Tuesday announced that its XF range is being treated to a midlife spruce-up that includes light cosmetic enhancements, improved tech and updated powertrains.
Viewed from the outside you'll notice that the revamped XF wears a new front bumper with larger and lower air intakes for a sense of increased visual width. The radiator grille has also grown in size and features a new mesh design inspired by Jaguar's heritage logo.
This has been complemented by a set of ultra-slim LED headlamps that feature the brand's ‘Double J’ Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures as standard. Available on SE and HSE models is Auto High Beam Assist that uses a forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, ensuring that oncoming drivers aren’t dazzled.
Swing around to the rump of the revised XF sedan and you will discover that the designers have bolted on a wider bumper that now sports a body-coloured rear upper valance. Finishing things off at the rear are darkened rear light surrounds.
While R-Dynamic models feature a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, all XF derivatives are available with the optional Black Exterior Pack that delivers a sportier appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black.
The cabin of the XF has also received a generous makeover. Step inside and you will be met by a fresh new centre console, redesigned door cards as well as a reimagined Drive Selector with unique “cricket ball” stitching across its leather-wrapped upper half. Other notable details include open-pore wood veneers and laser-etched midline speaker frets.
New seats also feature with wider cushioning, new massage functions and enhanced coverage of the heated and cooling areas. An embossed Jaguar “Leaper” can be found on the headrests, while a set of ‘Est. 1935 Jaguar Coventry’ upholstery tags highlight the brand’s heritage.
However the interior coup de grâce comes in the form of the new centrally-mounted 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen that's framed by an elegant magnesium alloy casing. Three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous screen, it controls the all-new Pivi Pro infotainment system that offers both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
Pivi Pro also offers excellent in-car connectivity with dual-sim technology and two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA (Software-Over-The-Air) updates, without any performance loss. Good to know in this era where working remotely is the new normal.
Another notable new feature now applied to the XF is Jaguar's “Active Road Noise Cancellation” technology that constantly monitors vibrations from the road surface and calculates the opposite phase sound wave needed to remove the noise heard by the occupants. This means quieter noise levels within the cabin for superior refinement and reduced fatigue, commonly associated with prolonged exposure to low-frequency noise.
From launch the new XF will be available with a choice of three different four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium engines. The D200 comes bolted to a 2.0-litre diesel motor producing 147kW and 430Nm. Expect it to scamper to 100km/h in a claimed 7.6 seconds.
The P250 sports a 2.0-litre petrol unit that delivers 183kW and 365Nm. 100km/h comes up in 6.9 seconds. The range-topping P300 is fitted with the same engine albeit tuned to deliver 221kW and a hearty 400Nm worth of torque. Available exclusively with all-wheel drive, you can expect this flagship model to reach 0-100km/h in a mere 6.1 seconds.
All models are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.
The new Jaguar XF range is scheduled to launch in SA during the first quarter of 2021 with pricing to be announced closer to the time.
