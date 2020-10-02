Five things to know about the upgraded 2020 Audi A4

Audi SA on Thursday introduced its revitalised A4 to the local market. Sporting edgy new styling and improved technology features, here are five things you should know about it.

1: A bold new face

The first thing that you'll notice about the new A4 is its more aggressive visage. Audi achieved this by making that characteristic Singleframe radiator grille both broader and flatter.

While they were at it, the designers bolted on some meaner-looking front and rear bumpers, lowered the car's shoulder line and added distinctive styling creases above the wheel arches that give the once disappointedly bland A4 a much more purposeful stance.

Another notable new feature is that LED headlights come standard across the A4 range and are available in different variations. The 35 TFSI model features low beam, high beam and daytime running lights in LED technology. The 40 TFSI and S4 feature a higher version of LED including a different daytime running light design and dynamic indicators for the rear.

Customers also have the option of specifying the range-topping Matrix LED headlights with a fully automatic high beam.