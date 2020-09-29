Jaguar Land Rover to use plastic waste in next-generation interiors

Jaguar Land Rover has announced that its future models will feature floor mats and trims made from Earth-friendly Econyl fibre.

Created by Aquafil, Econyl is fashioned from recycled industrial plastic, fabric offcuts from clothing manufacturers, fishing nets from the farming industry, and those abandoned in the ocean — known as “ghost nets.”

Aquafil sources nylon waste from all over the world.

In a single year, the company recycles as much as 40,000 tonnes of waste, with the recycling process reducing the global warming impact of nylon by 90% compared with the material produced from oil.

For every 10,000 tonnes of Econyl raw material produced, 70,000 barrels of crude oil are saved and 65,100 tonnes of carbon emissions equivalent are avoided.