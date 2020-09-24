Volkswagen reveals ID.4 electric SUV with 520km range

Volkswagen AG's US subsidiary on Wednesday revealed its electric sport utility vehicle ID.4, which it aims to begin selling in the first quarter of 2021, and said the compact EV will have an estimated driving range of up to 520km.

Volkswagen is offering the ID.4 at a lower price than Tesla's Model Y and customers can further benefit from federal and state electric vehicle subsidies.

The ID.4 will initially come at a price of $39,995 (roughly R681,932) and will be cheaper by about $5,000 (roughly R85,291) once the company begins building it in the United States.

By comparison, Tesla's Model Y is priced at $49,990 (R852,741), the Model X SUV comes at a price of $79,990 (R1.4m) and its lowest-priced Model 3 sedan is $37,990 (R648,601).