Local testing begins on next-generation Isuzu D-Max bakkie
Isuzu on Tuesday confirmed that work is under way on the engineering and testing of its next-generation D-Max bakkie, which will be manufactured at Isuzu’s assembly plant in Port Elizabeth.
As is to be expected, this seventh generation model will be sold locally with some uniquely South African features and characteristics.
“This next-generation D-Max is a significant step forward for Isuzu in all respects,” said Dominic Rimmer, senior vice-president of technical operations at Isuzu SA.
“It offers state-of-the-art technology to enhance the driving experience, efficiency and safety. As you know, we have very high expectations for the D-Max here in South Africa, so a significant amount of work has to be done to ensure that we deliver a vehicle which is capable of coping with our challenging environment and customer demands.”
Some of the key projects being undertaken include stringent testing on the load box, which in the current bakkie has significantly thicker steel in strategic areas such as the load box inner panels, load box front panel, and tailgate.
Other areas receiving attention from local engineers include enhanced dust sealing, suspension tuning and development of local dampers, development of all-terrain tyres, rear differential lock and axles, wiring harnesses and accessories such as canopies, roll bars and nudge bars.
Isuzu is confident that the local team's experience will ensure the next generation D-Max remains competitive, durable and reliable in our tough conditions.
