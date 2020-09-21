Bagnaia at a loss to explain Misano MotoGP crash

Pramac Racing's Francesco Bagnaia was baffled by his late crash in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, and suggested debris on the Misano track may have caused him to lose control.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales claimed his first victory of the MotoGP season after race leader Bagnaia hit the tarmac at turn six with seven laps remaining.

"The first thing when I crashed was I really wanted my bike to come to the box soon to see what happened because it was too strange," Bagnaia was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

"I was completely under control with my gap to Maverick. I was controlling the pace and he was pushing a lot for sure, and I was going very smart to control the gap.

"The crash was incredible because looking at the data the speed was the same, the lean was the same, the gas was the same, the line was the same. It looks like I've touched something like a tear off or a dirty thing on track.

"The only thing I can think is this because if it's not, I'm a little bit scared for the next races because crashes like this without any advice from the lap before is (worrying)."

It was a double blow for the Italian, who was denied pole position on Saturday after exceeding track limits.

"It hurts a lot. For the first time I was very strong in every session. Yesterday I lost the pole position because I touched the green (run off)," Bagnaia said.

"That was normal because when you touch the green you lose time. But today I'm not happy because losing the race like this is very disappointing."

Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso leads the world championship with 84 points ahead of next weekend's Catalan Grand Prix.