RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Sunday Lunch

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 Whole Chicken

5 Potatoes

SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning

Fresh Green Beans

Pumpkin

Rice

Preparation:

Pre-cook chicken and potatoes in water, add SIX GUN GRILL seasoning for flavour for 10-15 minutes.

Cook green beans and pumpkin as you normally would.

Sprinkle SIX GUN GRILL on the rice and pumpkin and cook accordingly.

Method: