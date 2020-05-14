Leisure

RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Sunday Lunch

14 May 2020

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 Whole Chicken

5 Potatoes

SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning

Fresh Green Beans

Pumpkin

Rice

Preparation

Pre-cook chicken and potatoes in water, add SIX GUN GRILL seasoning for flavour for 10-15 minutes.

Cook green beans and pumpkin as you normally would. 

Sprinkle SIX GUN GRILL on the rice and pumpkin and cook accordingly.

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 180℃.
  2. Sprinkle SIX GUN GRILL seasoning all over the pre-cooked chicken and potatoes, 
  3. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 180℃ until brown. 
  4. Serve with rice, green beans and pumpkin.

