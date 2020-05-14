Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Sunday Lunch
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 Whole Chicken
5 Potatoes
SIX GUN GRILL Seasoning
Fresh Green Beans
Pumpkin
Rice
Preparation:
Pre-cook chicken and potatoes in water, add SIX GUN GRILL seasoning for flavour for 10-15 minutes.
Cook green beans and pumpkin as you normally would.
Sprinkle SIX GUN GRILL on the rice and pumpkin and cook accordingly.
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180℃.
- Sprinkle SIX GUN GRILL seasoning all over the pre-cooked chicken and potatoes,
- Bake in the oven for 20 minutes at 180℃ until brown.
- Serve with rice, green beans and pumpkin.
