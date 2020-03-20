Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Pork a la spaghetti
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Six Gun Grill Seasoning
1kg pork (to cut into strips)
Olive oil (for frying the port strips)
500g of Spaghetti
1 big onion
Robot peppers (one of each colour, red, yellow and green)
500g of frozen spinach
4 tablespoons of soya sauce
1 table spoon of tomato paste
Method:
- Cut 1kg pork into strips and spice freely with SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.
- Fry the SIX GUN GRILL pork strips with some olive oil until tender.
- Cook the 500g spaghetti al dente and strain.
- In a pot, fry one onion finely chopped, robot peppers (one of each) cut into strips and 500g frozen spinach. Fry until soft.
- Add 4 tablespoons of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon tomato paste and mix into your spaghetti.
-
Serve spaghetti pot and top off with the fried SIX GUN GRILL pork strips.
-
Garnish with basil leaves.
To get your Six Gun Grill recipe published in The Herald and win a Six Gun Grill Seasoning Hamper, follow the Crown National PE Facebook page.
RECIPE | Mehl Daniels-Williams winning recipe