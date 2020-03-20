Leisure

RECIPE | Pork a la spaghetti

20 March 2020

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Six Gun Grill Seasoning

1kg pork (to cut into strips)

Olive oil (for frying the port strips)

500g of Spaghetti

1 big onion

Robot peppers (one of each colour, red, yellow and green)

500g of frozen spinach

4 tablespoons of soya sauce

1 table spoon of tomato paste

Method:

  1. Cut 1kg pork into strips and spice freely with SIX GUN GRILL seasoning.
  2. Fry the SIX GUN GRILL pork strips with some olive oil until tender. 
  3. Cook the 500g spaghetti al dente and strain.
  4. In a pot, fry one onion finely chopped, robot peppers (one of each) cut into strips and 500g frozen spinach. Fry until soft. 
  5. Add 4 tablespoons of soy sauce and 1 tablespoon tomato paste and mix into your spaghetti.

  6. Serve spaghetti pot and top off with the fried SIX GUN GRILL pork strips.

  7. Garnish with basil leaves.

